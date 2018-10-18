Second arrest made in fatal home invasion

SAN ANTONIO - A second suspect has been arrested and police are looking for a third in connection with a deadly home invasion on the city's Southwest Side.

Fidencio Badillo, 57, was arrested without incident Thursday on the city's West Side police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Ramos, said.

Badillo has a long criminal history, including several felonies, Ramos said.

His arrest comes hours after police arrested Jose Sanchez, 30, for the same crime.

Witnesses identified Sanchez as one of three people who participated in the home invasion early Wednesday in the 6300 block of Old Pearsall Road.

David Escobedo, 51, was killed and a 26-year-old man was wounded in the shooting.

Ramos said a large amount of drugs was found at the home, but detectives have not released an official motive.

Three weapons were used in the shooting but only one has been recovered, Ramos said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a third suspect, Henry Lozano, Ramos said.

