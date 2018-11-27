Second arrest made in murder of 22-year-old Northeast Side man

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have made a second arrest in the fatal shooting of a man inside a Northeast Side home late last month.

The incident also left two other people with gunshot wounds.

Rachael Stanford, 30, was arrested on a murder charge Monday afternoon.

An arrest warrant affidavit said police believe she and Gregory Dylan Garrett, 23, are the people who barged into a home in the 4000 block of Mystic Sunrise on Oct. 25 and shot and killed James Perez, Jr.

Two other people who were also inside the home were shot and wounded.

The affidavit said investigators questioned witnesses, but they were not able to identify the shooters.

Detectives, however, obtained surveillance video and released it to the local news media.

After the images aired, police received several tips through Crime Stoppers, identifying Stanford and Garrett as their suspects, the affidavit said.

It said Garrett also had left a cellphone at the scene which had his identification card inside the case.

Along with the Crime Stoppers tip, investigators also spoke with a man who claimed to know Stanford.

The affidavit said he told detectives that Stanford had called him, saying she screwed up and planned to disappear.

Police took her into custody on Monday and booked her into the Bexar County jail.

Garrett was arrested last week.

