Second arrest made in Northeast Side Chase Bank robbery

SAN ANTONIO - A second arrest has been made in the June 22 robbery of a Chase Bank on the Northeast Side.

Marques Raymone Salinas, 17, is charged with robbery.

According to police, Salinas and another teenager walked into the bank and handed a clerk a note demanding money.

They were able to get away with some cash, police said.

Both suspects were captured on surveillance video.

One arrest was made early last month.

Salinas was taken into custody this afternoon with the help of an anonymous tip.

