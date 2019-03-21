Second fire-related death this week

SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed in a house fire on the West Side Thursday morning. Fire crews arrived to the 300 block of Plainview Drive near St Mary's University to find flames burning through the attic of a home. Firefighters say Thursday morning's house fire was quickly extinguised. They weren't however able to save the life of the only person inside.

"We quickly went in to do a search and rescue," said Charles Hood, chief of the San Antonio Fire Department. "We found the fire victim in the living room."

The victim is described to be a man in his 50s.

It hasn't been determined where the fire started, however, the damage to the home can be viewed toward the back, away from where the body was found.

"I don't know if it began in the attic, but when we got here it had extended up into the attic," said Hood.

Hood said SAFD has seen a 20% increase in house fires and a 26% increase in apartment fires during 2019. He believes this statistic could be decreased through fire safety education.

Hood specifically called attention to people who use space heaters and may store an excess number of belongings in their homes. "It increases the fire load and makes it difficult for them to get out and for us to get in," said Hood. "We need to take this opportunity to educate people on fire safety."

In an effort to educate the community on the risk factors and prevention measures, Hood said firefighters will be handing out free smoke detectors throughout the neighborhood.

The victim has not been identified by medical examiner's office.

