Second lady Karen Pence thanks San Antonio for push to employ military spouses

SAN ANTONIO - Right now in the United States, 24 percent of military spouses are unemployed.

Active -uty service members move frequently, sometimes across the globe, making it difficult for their spouses to find solid quality career jobs.

For the last year, San Antonio has headlined a nationwide push to change that.

In 2018, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes organization partnered with USAA to launch the Military Spouse Economic Empowerment Zones.

These zones are hubs where military spouses can find resources to help them achieve their goals, including education, networking, and career placement where they're currently living.

San Antonio was the first community in the nation to launch the program.

During the launch, U.S. second lady Karen Pence launched an awareness campaign.

"This is a national safety issue. We know if the spouses aren't happy, the military members are going to get out of the military. It's not just having a second income. We want the spouses to be fulfilled as well," said Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence.

On Wednesday, she visited USAA in San Antonio for the program's one-year anniversary to celebrate Military City USA for its involvement.

"I am so inspired by San Antonio's efforts. I really, really am. You have the city's partnership with Hiring our Heroes, USAA, and public and private and nonprofit sectors all together, trying to come up with workforce solutions for our military spouses. I hope other cities follow your lead,” Pence said.

That is exactly what's happening. Since the San Antonio launch, other cities and states have begun to set up Military Spouse Economic Empowerment Zones, some even changing legislation to protect military spouses.

