Second man charged in armed robbery that left alleged robber dead

SAN ANTONIO - Police have charged a second man in an armed robbery that left one of the alleged robbers, a teenage boy, dead.

A witness told investigators that Ernesto Nino set up the robbery on the Southwest Side on June 5.

More News Headlines

Investigators said Nino texted the victim and provided guns to the two people he had actually carry out the crime. Police said one of them, 16-year-old Jose Martinez Jr., was killed during a struggle for his assault rifle with the victim.

The second alleged robber, Omar Garza, was charged with murder in October because the crime resulted in a death.

Nino is charged with aggravated robbery for planning it, police said.

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.