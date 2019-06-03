Shake Shack opening second location in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Shake Shack is opening a second location in San Antonio near Brackenridge Park at 3003 Broadway St.

This will be the second San Antonio location for the popular burger chain.

The store will open Friday at 11 a.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

The first 100 people in line on opening day will receive a complimentary custom tote bag that will be screen-printed on-site by Burnt Nopal.

After the first 100 customers, guests can bring their own items to be screen-printed.

