Second suspect arrested in February convenience store robbery

SAN ANTONIO - A second suspect has been arrested in an aggravated robbery that happened at a Citgo store in February.

According to an arrest affidavit, Jamal Montgomery was seen on surveillance video at the gas station on Zarzamora Street, helping in the robbery with another man who was arrested earlier this month.

More News Headlines

Police said Montgomery was seen stealing lottery sales money from under the counter.

A tip from a witness who knew the two men also led to their arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.