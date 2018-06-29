Second suspect arrested in May drug deal, shooting

SAN ANTONIO - A second suspect has been arrested for an aggravated assault in May that resulted in one man being shot several times.

The suspect, 19-year-old Kevin Tyrone Jackson Lewis, along with Darian Bernal, 20, pointed guns at the victim, demanding money after the victim tried selling them marijuana, police said.

Lewis ended up shooting the victim in his stomach, left leg and left arm after the victim tried to run, authorities said.

The victim had serious bodily injuries.

Earlier this month, Bernal was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Thursday, Lewis was arrested for the same charge.

