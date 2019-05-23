Second worker dies from tanker explosion injuries, police chief says

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE:

Less than two weeks after two men were killed in a rail tanker explosion in south Bexar County, CRU Railcar Services said it has paid for the victims' funerals and is continuing to work with authorities on the investigation.

On Thursday, the company sent KSAT.com an update, saying the explosion was an "isolated event during the 3 1/2 years that CRU Railcar Services has been in operation."

"We are working as hard as possible with the authorities for a careful and thorough investigation to identify the cause of the explosion and continue to trust their efforts from the moment the incident happened," the company said in a press release.

CRU Railcar Services said, "As a direct response of solidarity, our company paid for the funerals of the two employees who died during the incident to assist the families in dealing with their sense of loss and relieve them of their immediate financial burden."

ORIGINAL STORY:

The rail tanker explosion in south Bexar County on Friday has now resulted in the deaths of two workers.

Several workers with Cru Railcar Services were cleaning out crude oil residue inside the rail tanker when an explosion happened at the Alamo Junction Rail Park, which is in the 12500 block of Old Corpus Christi Road.

Officials said Gary Garza, 39, was found trapped inside the rail tanker and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second worker, who was airlifted in critical condition with severe burns and a cable impaled into his side, died Monday night at Brooke Army Medical Center, Elmendorf police Chief Marco Pena said.

He was identified as Roger Noriega, 42, Pena said.

The four other workers who were injured in the explosion have since been released from the hospital, Pena said.

Pena said officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were investigating the incident Monday and are continuing to look into what may have caused the deadly explosion.

Cru Railcar Services sent the following statement to KSAT.com:

"As you all know, there was a tragic incident at our Alamo Junction facility on May 10th. We are currently conducting an investigation and are cooperating with all of the authorities. At this point, our thoughts and prayers are for our employees and their families."

