Security footage helps police nab carjacking suspect

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old is facing charges on suspicion of carjacking a woman.

According to an arrest affidavit, on July 11, George Anthony Quintanilla pointed a gun at a woman driving a Mercedes Benz sedan and demanded the vehicle.

One day later, the owner spotted her vehicle at a business parking lot in the 2200 block of South Hackberry Street and called police.

San Antonio police used security footage from the business to identify Quintanilla and found him in a nearby alley. Police found him carrying the same gun he allegedly used in the carjacking.

Quintanilla is charged with aggravated robbery.

