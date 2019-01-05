Police: Security guard grazed by bullet while confronting drug dealers; 2 arrested

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a man suspected of shooting at a security guard who confronted him and another man overnight.

Police were called to the 2600 block of Westward Drive for a shooting after a security guard confronted two men suspected of selling drugs and one of the men shot at the security guard, grazing him.

A description of the suspects and direction of their flight was broadcast to police, and the San Antonio Police Department's Street Crimes Unit searched the area. Police found the suspects and booked one, 30-year-old Marquavrius Moore, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a security officer.

The other suspect, who has not been named, was booked for outstanding warrants.

Police also recovered a firearm they believe was used in the shooting.

