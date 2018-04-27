Security guard hit by car after customers dine-and-dash, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said some customers tried to get their taco fix at a local restaurant without paying for their food and ended up hurting a security guard early Friday morning.

The incident happened at Rocky's Taco House in the 1300 block of Cupples Road.

According to police, the security guard ran after the customers trying to get the license plate number of their vehicle and was hit by the car in the leg.

The security guard did not need medical attention but police said there was some redness around her knee.

The suspects managed to get away, police said.

