Security guard shoots, kills man at apartment complex, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - A security guard fatally shot a man he got into an argument with in the swimming pool area of an apartment complex Thursday night at in West Bexar County, officials said.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. at Thirty Oaks Apartments in the 11400 block of Culebra Road.

The victim was taken to University Hospital, where he died, officials said.

Some children were in the pool at the time, but they weren't injured, Gonzalez said.

An investigation will determine if the security guard will be charged.

The security guard works for Statewide Patrol.

