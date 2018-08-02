Security responding to 'reported incident' at Ohio Air Force base

DAYTON, Ohio - Security forces and other emergency responders have been called to the hospital of an Air Force base in Ohio.



The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base stated via Twitter that they were responding to "a reported incident" at about 12:40 p.m. EDT Thursday.



The tweet said no additional details were available immediately. The base Public Affairs office said it had no other information to release.



The Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police were sending personnel to the base.



The sprawling base is near Dayton in southwest Ohio.

