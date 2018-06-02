See child in hot car? Taking action is key, officials say

SAN ANTONIO - A new heat safety campaign aims to decrease the number of hot car deaths and heatstroke cases this year by raising awareness of the issues.

Several organizations, including the Texas Department of Transportation, the San Antonio Fire Department and the Texas Heatstroke Task Force, took part in an event Friday related to heat safety.

Experts said that, in order to avoid these tragedies, communication about the potential dangers needs to start at home.

But if anyone ever spots a child trapped in a hot car, taking action is key.

“If that car is not running, even with the windows cracked, if the child seems to be in distress and you can't (rouse) them by banging on the windows, break that window and get that child out,” said Chief Charles Hood, of the Fire Department.

Anyone who comes across a child left in a car unattended, who notices that the car's engine is still running, is encouraged to call police and wait until an officer arrives. Knowing when to step in can reduce the risk of irreversible brain damage, or even save a life, officials said.

