Porsche Cayenne, Harley-Davidson among vehicles on auction block Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is auctioning off a slew of vehicles Wednesday.
The SAPD asset seizure vehicle auction will start with a viewing at 5 p.m. and the auction will start at 5:45 p.m.
All auctions are cash only and the cars are sold as-is.
The auction will be held at Growdon Vehicle Storage at 3625 Growdown Road in San Antonio.
The vehicles being auctioned off include:
- 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage
- 2008 Honda Civic
- 2007 GMC Yukon
- 2005 Porsche Cayenne SUV
- 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle
- 2004 Ford F250 Pickup
- 2003 Assembled motorcycle
- 2002 Mitsubishi Montero
- 2002 Assembled motorcycle
- 2002 Dodge Ram truck
- 2001 Chevrolet Impala
- 1999 Ford Ranger
- 1994 Mitsubishi Mighty Max
- 1989 GMC Sierra 1500
See photos of some of the vehicles below:
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.