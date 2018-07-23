Porsche Cayenne, Harley-Davidson among vehicles on auction block Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is auctioning off a slew of vehicles Wednesday.

The SAPD asset seizure vehicle auction will start with a viewing at 5 p.m. and the auction will start at 5:45 p.m.

All auctions are cash only and the cars are sold as-is.

The auction will be held at Growdon Vehicle Storage at 3625 Growdown Road in San Antonio.

The vehicles being auctioned off include:

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage

2008 Honda Civic

2007 GMC Yukon

2005 Porsche Cayenne SUV

2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle

2004 Ford F250 Pickup

2003 Assembled motorcycle

2002 Mitsubishi Montero

2002 Assembled motorcycle

2002 Dodge Ram truck

2001 Chevrolet Impala

1999 Ford Ranger

1994 Mitsubishi Mighty Max

1989 GMC Sierra 1500

