Porsche Cayenne, Harley-Davidson among vehicles on auction block Wednesday

SAPD vehicle auction taking place Wednesday

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is auctioning off a slew of vehicles Wednesday.

The SAPD asset seizure vehicle auction will start with a viewing at 5 p.m. and the auction will start at 5:45 p.m.

All auctions are cash only and the cars are sold as-is.

The auction will be held at Growdon Vehicle Storage at 3625 Growdown Road in San Antonio.

The vehicles being auctioned off include:

  • 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage
  • 2008 Honda Civic
  • 2007 GMC Yukon
  • 2005 Porsche Cayenne SUV
  • 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle
  • 2004 Ford F250 Pickup
  • 2003 Assembled motorcycle
  • 2002 Mitsubishi Montero
  • 2002 Assembled motorcycle
  • 2002 Dodge Ram truck
  • 2001 Chevrolet Impala
  • 1999 Ford Ranger
  • 1994 Mitsubishi Mighty Max
  • 1989 GMC Sierra 1500

See photos of some of the vehicles below:

