Check out the Batmobile, say hi to Adam Caskey at the Bat Loco Bash

SAN ANTONIO - It's time to get batty San Antonio!

See thousands of bats take flight from downtown San Antonio on Tuesday evening at the sixth annual Bat Loco Bash.

The free, family-friendly event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. near the Camden Street Bridge on Interstate 35 on the Museum Reach.

You can learn about bats, check out a replica of the 1966 Batmobile from the popular TV series, a bat parade, educational booths, face painting, food trucks and live music.

Plus, you'll meet plenty of bat friends, including KSAT 12 meteorologist Adam Caskey, who will be broadcasting live on KSAT 12 News at 5 and 6.

The San Antonio River Foundation, which is putting on the event, will be selling extremely limited edition 2018 Bat Loco T-shirts.

For more information on the event, click here.

