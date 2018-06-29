Seguin High School student missing half her brain finds success

SAN ANTONIO - A Seguin High School graduate with only half a brain is succeeding at challenges doctors said she would struggle with her entire life.

Bailey McAnulty, and her mother Joey, reflect on how far their family has come.

“It’s been hard, but life is hard. There are always struggles,” Joey said.

Her mother said from the moment Bailey was born, she suffered from complications.

“She was 2 pounds. She was three months early,” Joey said.

Joey said two weeks after she was born, Bailey became sick.

“She caught something called Serratia marcescens, which is the children’s equivalent to Legionnaires' disease, and with the Serratia it caused her to contract spinal meningitis,” Joey said.

This affected the fluid that goes from Bailey's spine to her brain.

“The technical term is porencephalic brain cyst, but what is means is she has half a brain. The whole left side is gone and has cost her to have significant struggles,” Joey said.

Bailey received therapy growing up and said her family and faith have kept her strong.

Bailey exceeded doctors’ expectations. She graduated as an honor roll student from Seguin High School and with an associates degree from St. Phillips College at the same time. During school, she even played at Carnegie Hall in New York. Today, she is healthier and wants to give back.

“Some form of advocacy for neurological disorders, and I'm very passionate about animals,” Bailey said.

Bailey has a message to anyone struggling.

“No matter what the struggle is, you can find a way to push through it. You can use what you have now and shape and mold it and learn to grow with your situation,” Bailey said.

