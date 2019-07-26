Seguin man accused of shooting woman arrested

SAN ANTONIO - A 29-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot and wounded a woman on Thursday in Seguin.

Seguin police arrested Benito Refugio Casarez Jr. in connnection with the shooting of a 40-year-old woman in the 200 block of South Austin Street.

The woman was taken to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and later transferred to San Antonio Military Medical Center for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Casarez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence. His bond was set $250,000.

