Seguin man arrested in connection with $75,000 in stolen property

SEGUIN, Texas - A 39-year-old Seguin man was arrested Monday in connection with $75,000 in stolen property.

Police said they responded to a burglary call around 4 a.m. at Waste Connection at 2101 Interstate 10 West.

An investigation revealed that a man, whose face was hidden with bandannas, entered the business and stole more that $55,000 in tools and miscellaneous items, police said.

Detectives identified the suspect on surveillance video as Paul Anthony Sanchez, police said.

Detectives got a search warrant at a home where they thought the stolen property was stored, and found the property from Waste Connection, as well as property taken in other burglaries and two trailers, police said.

Sanchez is charged with felony theft.

