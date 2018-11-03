Seguin PD warns of phone scammer targeting local residents

SEGUIN, Texas - The Seguin Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam making the rounds.

A man on the other end of the phone claims to be from the police department and tells the person they’re calling that they have an outstanding warrant and asks for a payment.

Seguin PD says while someone from their office may call you to tell you that you have an outstanding warrant, they will never accept payment over the phone.

If you feel like you were targeted by a scammer, you're asked to call the Seguin PD Crime Prevention Office at 830-386-2582.

The Converse Police Department also warned people about the same scam on Thursday. They said if you have any doubts about a phone call, call the Converse Municipal Court at 210-658-8021.

