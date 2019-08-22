Seguin police arrest burglary suspect, believe he wasn't working alone

SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin police say they have a burglary suspect behind bars, but they believe he may not have worked alone.

Christopher Contreras, 27, is accused in a burglary at the Matador Food Mart in Seguin last Tuesday.

Officers said another burglary happened the day before in south Seguin.

Contreras was arrested Friday at his home, but investigators believe he may have had an accomplice.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123.

