Seguin police arrest robbery suspect who allegedly tried to hide identity

SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin police arrested a man they say robbed a sports gear store Monday and then tried to hide his identity.

Devon Ruby, 26, is charged in the case.

Officers said Ruby went into Hibbett Sports Store around 10 a.m., assaulted an employee and got away with money.

Police said they were able to find Ruby a short distance away, but he refused to give officers his name and birth date.

Ruby is from Seguin and was booked into the Guadalupe County Jail.

