SEGUIN, Texas - The Seguin Police Department has named a new chief of police.

Terry Nichols, who is a 25-year veteran of municipal law enforcement, was selected as police chief for Seguin PD.

Nichols served as police chief for the city of Brownwood since 2018 and served 21 years in the San Marcos Police Department, retiring in 2010 as a commander.

Nichols will begin his duties as Seguin police chief on April 22.

