Seguin police looking for man accused of passing $20 counterfeit bills

SEGUIN, Texas - The Seguin Police Department is hoping the public can help them identify a man wanted on suspicion of passing counterfeit bills.

According to Officer Tanya Brown, the man is accused of passing a $20 bill with the identical serial number four times.

The man is 6 feet tall. Surveillance video showed him wearing dark pants and a light-colored pullover shirt with the number 33 on the right sleeve.

Anyone who has information on the man is asked to call Detective D. Kincaid at 830-401-2365 or Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477).

If the information given to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest or charges, you can earn a cash reward.

