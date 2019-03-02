Seguin police search for man accused of stealing hoverboards, televisions

SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin police are searching for a man accused of stealing hoverboards and televisions.

The man was captured on cameras walking out of a Walmart in Seguin on Jan. 17.

Investigators said the man had two televisions and two hoverboards valued at more than $600.

The man is believed to have driven off in a silver, four-door car.

Anyone who can help police identify the man or who knows where he may be is asked to call Seguin police at 830-379-2123.

