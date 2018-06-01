Seguin police seek 2 men accused of breaking into Catholic School, stealing property

SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin police are seeking two men who were caught on camera breaking into a Catholic School and taking items.

Detectives posted a video of the pair sneaking around St. James Catholic School. They said the pair stole property from the church but didn’t specify what was taken.

Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to the pair’s arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call 877-403-8477.

Watch the surveillance video below:

