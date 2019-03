SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin police are looking for information on a report of shots fired at a home overnight.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday near the 800 block of Fourth Street.

Officers believe the person shot in the direction of a home.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.