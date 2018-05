SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin police are looking for a man who is accused of fighting with an officer and also has a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Police are looking for 29-year-old Jacob Solano. They said he got into a physical altercation with an officer and his felony warrant is for interference with child custody and child neglect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 830-379-2123.

