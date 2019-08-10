Seguin police seek trio who broke into pharmacy, medical supply store

SEGUIN, Texas - Police in Seguin are searching for three people who broke into a pharmacy and a store last week.

Officers said the trio shattered a glass doorway, stole cash and rummaged through 10 Minute Pharmacy and the Cedar View Medical Supply Store.

The three people, all in sweatpants and hoodies, were caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Guadalupe Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477. Tipsters with information that leads to an arrest may earn a cash reward.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.