Seguin police seek wanted woman accused of injury to a child

SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin police are looking for a woman wanted for injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury.

The Seguin Police Department is looking for Yara Maria Martinez, 29.

Martinez is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 830-403-8477 if they would like to remain anonymous. Tipsters can also call the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123.

Tipsters with information that leads to an arrest may be entitled to a cash reward.





