Seguin police seek clues into shooting

SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin police are seaching for clues into a shooting at a home Sunday evening.

A 22-year-old man was inside the home in the 600 block of San Antonio Avenue when someone fired shots into the residence.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Brad Flippin at 830-379-2123.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS.

