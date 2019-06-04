Seguin police seeking 3 thieves in Pizza Hut burglary

SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin police are looking for three men who they said caused over $600 in damage and stole money at a Pizza Hut.

The trio shattered the front glass of the restaurant at 594 State Highway 123 South and took money from two cash registers, police said.

If you have information about the crime, contact Detective Burgoon at 830-379-2123. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477).

If the information you give to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest or charges being filed, you can earn a cash reward.

