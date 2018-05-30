Seguin police share emotional ‘End of Watch' post for beloved K-9 who passed away

SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin police shared some sad news on Facebook as one of the department’s beloved retired K-9 officers was laid to rest on Wednesday.

The K-9 named ‘Hydro’ succumbed to a recent medical issue and passed away on Wednesday, according to the department’s page.

The post read that Hydro was vital in numerous narcotic seizures and arrests, and the department is indebted to his service.

The post ends by saying, “Rest easy...K9 Hydro, End Of Watch May 30, 2018.”

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.