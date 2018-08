SEGUIN, Texas - A woman in Seguin was arrested after police found a stolen gun and synthetic drugs in her home, officials said.

April Castillo, 40, faces multiple charges.

Seguin police executed a search warrant Thursday morning, where they found the gun and drugs at a home on Nelda Street.

Castillo is being held in the Guadalupe County Jail.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.