Selina "Aztec Queen" Barrios returns to the ring

SAN ANTONIO - Local lightweight boxer is ready to get back into the ring on Saturday, Aug. 3rd at the Alzafar Shrine.

Selina “Aztec Queen” Barrios (5-1, 2 KOs) will face Nina Gallegos in a four-round bout.

Barrios is looking to change the conversation after she had her first career loss to former WBC world champion Melissa Hernandez in April.

"I am ready to return to the ring and fight in my hometown of San Antonio. I learned a lot from my loss to a world champion in my last bout and now I have worked hard to make sure that never happens again in my career," said Barrios in preparation for this upcoming fight.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.