Man declines to buy purse, gets stabbed by its seller, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A Southeast Side man had no idea that saying no to a sale would result with him being stabbed overnight.

The incident was reported just after 1:30 a.m. in the 510 block of Glamis Avenue, which is located near Goliad Road and East Southcross.

According to police, the victim was standing in his front yard when a man approached him and asked if he wanted to buy a purse.

That's when, police said, the man said no, just before the suspect stabbed the man in the chest.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries. His condition is not currently known.

Police said the victim described the attacker as a man with tattoos on his face, including a star tattoo over his right eye.

So far no arrests have been made. The investigation is on-going.

