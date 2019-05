SAN ANTONIO - A semitrailer caught fire Saturday on the city's Southwest Side, according to San Antonio firefighters.

The big rig was in the 2500 block of West Gerald Avenue when, for unknown reasons, it caught fire, authorities said.

According to firefighters, flames consumed the cab of the big rig. The trailer of the vehicle sustained minor damage. Officials said no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

