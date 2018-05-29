Sen. Cornyn hosts send-off for military-bound students across state

SAN ANTONIO - Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, hosted a send-off Monday for a new generation of servicemen and women.

Approximately 100 students from throughout Texas headed to U.S. military academies received well-wishes from local politicians and city leaders.

Cornyn admitted that the students are embarking on a journey that is no easy feat.

"I can't imagine at this young age how I might have compared," Cornyn said. "I don't think that I had the discipline or the maturity that these young people have."

Texas students and their families filled the Freeman Expo Hall, ready to report to premier military institutions across the country.

"It's going to feel really amazing," Air Force recruit Chloe Kinry said. "It hasn't really hit me yet that I leave in about a month for basic training."

Kinry is attending the Air Force Academy in the fall and earned a spot on their swim team.

U.S. Army recruit Hunter Harrison is following in the footsteps of his parents and will attend West Point Academy, continuing his family's legacy of service.

"It's really a great honor to step in and say that i will be able to serve," Harrison said.

While the military-bound students may be in different branches, each celebrated their commitment of service to United States.

"The fact that people would give their lives, dedicate their lives to a cause greater than themselves is quite an inspiration," Cornyn said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.