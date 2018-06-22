Sens. John Cornyn, Ted Cruz visit centers holding undocumented immigrant children in RGV

MCALLEN, Texas - Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz were in the Rio Grande Valley on Friday visiting shelters holding undocumented immigrant children.

During a news conference, Cornyn described children he saw while he was at the detention centers. He said the most compelling moment during his visit was when he saw an 8-week-old baby whose mother is 16 years old.

Corny said families should not be separated and keeping it that way will require legislation.

Cornyn and Cruz introduced legislation that would require the Department of Homeland Security to keep immigrant families together.

“If you don’t have a zero-tolerance program, then that means you have a tolerance program, meaning you tolerate illegal immigration. That is the catch and release problem that is what Chief (Manuel) Padilla mentioned when the numbers spike and cartels think they can beat the system,” Cornyn said.

Efren Olivares, an immigration lawyer who has interviewed 380 parents who have been separated from their children since May, said none of those parents were prosecuted in federal court in McAllen on Friday.

Olivares said it will be very difficult to reunite children with their parents.

“These government agencies were not prepared and were not designed for family separation. The children end up at a shelter with the Office of Refugee Resettlement. The parents are at an ICE detention facility. Those are two separate systems are not designed to communicate with each other,” Olivares said.

Olivares said he does not know how the government is keeping track of separated families.

