Sen. Menéndez calls for moratorium on STAAR test

SAN ANTONIO - Sen. Jose Menendez on Tuesday asked Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath to suspend use of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, which assesses school district and campus performance, after reports indicate it unfairly tests students at the wrong grade level.

The lawmaker from San Antonio sent Morath a letter stating he is introducing legislation to put a moratorium of two years on the use of STAAR test as a measurement of school district performance, citing that research indicates that the test measures achievement two to three years on above grade level, on average

“If the STAAR test is going to be used as an accountability measure, it must be a just and appropriate

test,” Menéndez said in a statement. “Many students, teachers and schools are set up for failure by the

currently flawed standardized testing. As the father of school-age children, I have no doubt that other

parents are as disturbed by this revelation as I am. This isn't something we can wait and figure out.

Students, teachers, administrators, and entire districts are being judged based on a testing procedure

that could be fatally flawed. This requires urgent and decisive action.”

