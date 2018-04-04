Sen. Ted Cruz makes stop in San Antonio for re-election campaign kickoff

SAN ANTONIO - Sen. Ted Cruz is looking to energize his base to head to the polls in November by talking of threats from the far left during his stop in San Antonio on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Cruz made a stop at La Hacienda Scenic Loop on day two of his re-election campaign kickoff event, which includes 12 stops. He told the crowd of about 100 people of the threat of staying home on Election Day could mean a threat to the Constitution.

“There are a lot of folks on the far left who are energized, angry and hate the president and who are going to show up in big numbers. They want to see Texas turn bright blue,” he said.

In a one-on-one interview with KSAT, he talked about his opinion that President Donald Trump’s idea of securing the border with troops is not the answer.

“I think the first line of defense is Border Patrol. And we need more Border Patrol agents and we need more agents on the border and not on back-office jobs, doing paperwork where they can't be on the front line.”

Cruz was elected to the Senate in 2012. He’s facing Beto O’Rourke, of El Paso, in November.

In Waco, O’Rourke said his campaign has raised nearly $7 million in the first three months of the year without help from corporations or political action committees.

“That's a lot of money,” Cruz said. “There’s no doubt the far left is energized. They're angry. They hate the president, and they are giving millions of dollars to liberal Democrats across the country.”

