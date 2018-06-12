Sen. Ted Cruz to play Jimmy Kimmel in one-on-one basketball game

HOUSTON, Texas - If you've watched "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" you know he doesn't hold punches when it comes to his criticism of politicians, especially Republicans -- and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is one of his favorite targets.

Now Kimmel and Cruz are going to settle the score on the basketball court this weekend.

The talk show host and politician have agreed to face off in a game of one-on-one basketball at Texas Southern University in Houston on Saturday.

Kimmel calls it a sporting event that is "bigger than the NBA finals, bigger than the Stanley Cup."

So how did this grudge match come to be? Well, it all started after Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals when Kimmel talked about Cruz's support for the Houston Rockets and compared Cruz to a "greasy blobfish."

Cruz responded on Twitter, challenging Kimmel to settle their differences on the court.

.@jimmykimmel All right, Big Guy...you talk a good game. You besmirched my support for the @HoustonRockets 🤨 So let’s settle this man-to-man: one-on-one, hoops (or “ring-ball,” if you prefer). The loser gives $5k to the (non-political) charity of the winner’s choice. https://t.co/BWvAP5VOtM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 31, 2018

The loser of Saturday's challenge will donate $5,000 to charity. The Kimmel vs. Cruz website has links to two specific charities where fans can donate -- The Texas Children's Hospital and Generation One, an organization that supports children in the Third Ward of Houston.

They've invited fans to come watch the event for free. Fans must have a ticket. You can sign up for the waiting list here.

Trash talk is what led up to the challenge and it hasn't let up since. Both Kimmel and Cruz are talking some big game, especially on their Twitter pages.

Am on the road, staying at the @Marriott — but fear not, am working hard to get ready for @jimmykimmel .... pic.twitter.com/DzhgPRmBvg — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 7, 2018

Sorry, Jimmy. The number one rule... pic.twitter.com/caU8bSCtJQ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 7, 2018

.@jimmykimmel Never mind the dress code. We can play to 10, or 21, or 50, your choice. @adamcarolla can provide color commentary.... https://t.co/IqQIKdzlk5 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 31, 2018

