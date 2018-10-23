Senate candidates Cruz, O'Rourke to hold rallies in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - U.S. Senate candidates Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke will be in San Antonio Tuesday holding campaign rallies and visiting with voters across the city.

Incumbent Republican Cruz will hold a rally at the Buckhorn Saloon and Museum at 318 East Houston Street at 10 a.m. According to a news release, Cruz will be joined by law enforcement and Texas Sen. John Cornyn.

Cruz and Cornyn will then travel to Georgetown and Killeen for rallies in those cities.

Democratic challenger O'Rourke will stop at eight San Antonio polling sites to visit with voters before concluding the day with a campaign rally.

O'Rourke will start at the Claude Black Center at 2805 East Commerce Street at 7:45 a.m. and move to the at the Brooke Hollow Library at 530 Heimer Road at 9 a.m. After, he will be at UTSA's Bexar Room at 10:15 a.m.

His schedule includes a visit to the Great Northwest Library at 9050 Wellwood Street at 11:30 a.m. and a visit to Palo Alto College's Ozuna Library and Learning Center at 1400 West Villaret Boulevard at 1:15 p.m.

O'Rourke's poll place visits will continue into the final hours of early voting on Tuesday with a visit to Lion's Field at 2809 Broadway Street at 2:30 p.m., followed by a stop at Las Palmas Library at 515 Castroville Road at 3:45 p.m. and a final stop at Maverick Library at 8700 Mystic Park at 4:45 p.m.

After the polling place stops, O'Rourke will hold a rally at Cowboys Dancehall where the norteño group Intocable will perform a free concert.

