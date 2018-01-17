Senior Alert issued for man last seen south of Austin

BUDA, Texas - A senior alert has been issued for David P. Dvorchak, who was last seen in Buda which is south of Austin.

Dvorchak, 69, has brown hair, hazel eyes, is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored T-shirt, blue jacket, blue jeans and a black medical boot on his right foot.

Dvorchak wears eyeglasses, has a medical alert necklace and is described as having a large upper torso and small legs.

Dvorchak was last seen Monday driving a white 2013 Chevrolet Equinox LT with a handicap Texas license plate number 4KSMR.

If you have any information please contact the Buda Police Department at 512-312-1001.

