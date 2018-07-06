Fan donation helps senior citizens stay cool this summer

SAN ANTONIO - An annual local box fan drive was held Friday to help senior citizens stay cool this summer.

Residents donated fans at the Gonzaba Medical Group's fan drive.

Over 70 donated fans were distributed to help prevent senior citizens from getting heat-related illnesses.

"These fans were donated by several members from Gonzaba Medics Group. We have seven locations, and everyone came together. The whole family and people contributed by donating fans or money, or doctors donated fans," said Steven Vargas, of the Gonzaba Medical Group.

The summer celebration kicked off with music, snacks and camaraderie.

The Gonzaba Medical Group recommends that seniors drink a lot of water, avoid being out in the sun for a long period of time and wear light-colored clothing.

