Serial bank robber sentenced to 121 months in federal prison

SAN ANTONIO - A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a 31-year-old man to 121 months in federal prison for his role in five bank robberies and one attempted bank robbery during the summer of 2016.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez ordered David Lee Sartin to pay $26,204 restitution and be placed on supervised release for five years when he's released from prison.

Federal officials said that Sartin was responsible for banks robberies at Comerica Bank in Helotes, Southwest Research Center Federal Credit Union in San Antonio, Chase Bank in San Antonio, Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union in Bulverde and Amegy Bank of Texas in San Antonio.

Sartin also was a suspect in the attempted robbery of a Generations Federal Credit Union, officials said.

During all of the robberies, Sartin wore the same outfit, including a unique silicone "old man" mask, officials said.

FBI agents arrested Sartin as he arrived at his house following the Amegy Bank of Texas robbery. Agents recovered the money stolen from the bank, the demand note used in the robbery and the clothing and mask worn by the defendant, officials said.

Sartin’s roommate and co-defendant, Jason Lynn Hathorn, was sentenced in January 2017 to 78 months in federal prison for helping the defendant carry out the bank robberies.

