Serial bank robber sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

SAN ANTONIO - A 42-year-old San Antonio man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for robbing several San Antonio banks and stealing $479,000, federal officials said.

Dennis Edward Stephen was also ordered to pay $442,284 restitution and be placed on supervised release for a period of three years after completing his prison term.

Stephen didn't have to pay back all the money he stole because law enforcement authorities were able to recover $36,561 after one of the robberies.

On Nov. 8, 2018, Stephen pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and admitted to holding up eight banks in San Antonio and the surrounding area between November 2013 and July 2018.

Law enforcement authorities dubbed Stephen the "Camry Cruzin' Bandit" because he drove a Toyota Camry during his scheme and often wore the same attire while committing the robberies: blue jeans, a denim long-sleeved button-down shirt, a white T-shirt, a UTSA Roadrunners baseball cap covering his head, sunglasses and a surgical mask covering his face and rubber surgical gloves covering his hands, officials said.

