Service dog, Pluto have magical meeting at Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. - Pooch pals! A service dog in Florida recently met his favorite Disney character, and it will definitely put a smile on your face.

Atlas the service dog takes a trip to Disney World about once a week with his owner, Julian Gavino.

It wasn't until recently, however, that Atlas was able to meet his favorite character, Pluto.

Atlas recognized Pluto from a giant stuffed toy that he has at home.

Video posted to Julian Gavino's Facebook shows the heartwarming meeting.

It's safe to say Atlas really loved the real-life Pluto.

